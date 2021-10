Image credit: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan on The Big Picture

Yesterday evening, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan dropped by on the sets of Ranveer Singh's TV show, The Big Picture. Both gen Z actress put their best foot forward as they made an appearance together. However, it seems, netizens were not happy with Sara Ali Khan's get up. The actress was brutally trolled by netizens on social media. They were not happy with the way she was posing and with her expressions either. However, there were a few who liked Sara Ali Khan's outfit. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, was praised for her sweet smile. Let's check out their pictures here: