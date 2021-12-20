Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood content is going a lot bold since the last couple of years. These days, actors and actresses don't mind going BOLD for some of the scenes in the film if the scripts demand it. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's Pushpa grabbed headlines for an intimate scene, that the fans asked to be removed. The makers complied with their request. Now, check out the list of Bollywood actresses who went bold while shooting for films with intimate scenes. First up is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress went bold in Ki and Ka which starred Arjun Kapoor opposite her. Bebo doesn't mind doing kissing scenes either if the script demands it.