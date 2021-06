Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Shraddha Kapoor-Ek Villain

Bollywood actresses can do anything and everything. And tbh, nothing should be defined by gender. For example doing stunts or playing certain type of character or even riding bikes, for that matter. Today, let's have a dekko at some of the hottest and beautiful biker chicks in Bollywood, that you'd fall for any time, anywhere. First up, we have, Shraddha Kapoor. The actress rode a bike in her film, Ek Villain, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She earned a lot of fans after this film. Her chirpy, girl-next-door character won several hearts. Shraddha looked very pretty and also hot while riding the bike. She also rode a bike in Ok Jaanu. The film also starrer Aditya Roy Kapur.