Image credit: Google

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding update:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on 9th December in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The two love birds haven't confirmed anything about their much-hyped wedding but reports have a lot to say. Recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at groom-to-be, Vicky's residence with her family. The gorgeous actress looked lovely in a designer white saree. Reports state that Vicky and Katrina were to have a registered wedding and that it must have taken place last night. The past few years have rushed past our eyes in a jiffy after seeing Katrina dolled up and reaching the URI actor's residence. A timeline of VicKat's romance... Let's have a dekko...