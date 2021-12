Image credit: Instagram

Sunny Leone's Madhuban controversy

A couple of days ago, Sunny Leone's indie-pop number, Madhuban was released by the label Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The song is faintly inspired by Mohammad Rafi's classic song from the 1960s. In the song, Sunny is seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves. While the song received mixed reviews, it got backlash from the priests and Saints from the North who have alleged that the song and the actress have tarnished the name of the birthplace of Lord Krishna with the obscene dancing. Certain sections have called for a ban and have approached the government for the same. The song has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus, said the protestants. A couple of hours ago, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa released a statement saying that they will make the changes within the next three days. Let's have a dekko at the controversies that the actress courted before now.