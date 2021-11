Image credit: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's holy visit

A lot happened in the last four months in the entertainment world, especially in Bollywood. In July, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband was arrested in alleged pornographic film production and distribution case. It was a huge controversy. Raj got bail in September. He looked down-trodden on the day he was released and since then kept a low profile. That is, until now. Pictures of Raj Kundra along with actress wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra from their temple visit are going viral. Shilpa was seen holding Raj's hand as they visited the Jwalaji Devi and Maa Chamunda Devi Temple in Himachal.