When Ali Bhatt said she is already married to Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married next week, if we go by the latest reports. The preps are on in full swing. Now, here’s a look at times when Alia spoke about Ranbir and left us emo. Recently, during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia said that she is already married to Ranbir Kapoor in her head. She had added, “I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way.”