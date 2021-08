Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's lunch date

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with their family were spotted in the city today. The power couple were joined by their parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani, Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone, and the Cirkus actor's sister Ritika Bhavnani for a lunch date. It happened to be Ranveer's mother's birthday today and to celebrate the same, they dropped by a local eatery. Ranveer and Deepika were snapped together by the paparazzi after a long time, and their fans, too, were happy to see them out and about the city again. Check out their pictures here. Here's the Bajirao Mastani actor being chivalrous and helping Deepika out of the car. He's such a doting husband, isn't he?