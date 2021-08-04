Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest/ Twitter

Ranveer Singh

Hey, we are back with another edition of the most controversial photoshoots of Bollywood celebrities. This time around we have celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai and more whose previous photoshoots got a lot of flak. The photoshoots are those that raised the eyebrows of the masses. So, without further ado let's check out the pictures now, shall we? Our first celeb is Ranveer Singh. The Cirkus and Sooryavanshi actor is very popular for his unique style statements apart from his performances on the silver screen and his undying energy. So, he had shot for GQ magazine with a lingerie model that had shocked everyone. The audience couldn't digest the bold shoot. Ranveer will be next seen in 83, has Shankar's Anniyan remake and more films in his kitty.