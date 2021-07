Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Dilip Kumar-Madhubala

Who doesn't know about Mughal-E-Azam? The amazing yet tragic love story is one of the cult classic films of the actor. They were also seen in Tarana, Amar and Sangdil. In his autobiography Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow, he had revealed that he was indeed attracted to Madhubala. I must admit that I was attracted to her (Madhubala) both as a fine co-star and as a person who had some of the attributes I hoped to find in a woman at that age and time...She, as I said earlier, was very sprightly and vivacious and, as such, she could draw me out of my shyness and reticence effortlessly. (sic), a snippet from his autobiography read.