Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest

Sonam Kapoor

It’s Friday and the time for a quick news wrap on the celebrities that we trolled this week and why. This week, a lot happened in the world of entertainment. From veteran legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce and more. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan and more became the talk of the town for various reasons. They were slammed by netizens for various reasons. Let’s check out the list of the same here: First up, we have Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actress was called out for her statement on freedom in London in her recent interview with Vogue. The actress had said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” Netizens slammed her calling her statement dumb. One compared her with Alia Bhatt saying she’s giving a competition to the Brahmastra actress. “Maid's, Cooks enters home forcefully and don't let you do anything,” One of the social media users said.