Don't angry Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 54th birthday today (9 September 2021). The actor is mourning his mother's demise. Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia, passed away yesterday. His birthday won't be the same without his mother. Just a couple of minutes ago, Akshay penned a birthday post and shared a throwback picture with his mother. Now, Akshay is known to be a prankster and always a jolly person. He is one of the most hard-working celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, he has made a lot of friends. However, sometimes, some of them got to his bad side. Let's check out the list of the celebrities who found themselves in Akshay's bad books here: