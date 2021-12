Image credit: Twitter/ Google

Bollywood is returning to the theatres now and in gusto. Every day we are getting new updates on the upcoming releases of Bollywood actors and actresses. And now with just a month to go for a new year (2022) one can expect new films and release date announcements too. Today, we will be having a dekko at the most anticipated films whose release dates are expected to be out this month (December). First up, we will talk about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. The Siddharth Anand film is an action-thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone. John Abraham is said to play the lead antagonist in Pathan. The film is also said to feature Dimple Kapadia. The actor is expected to resume shooting for Pathan this month alongside his other projects.