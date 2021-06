Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor

It's really hard to not have regrets, especially for actors. Sometimes, celebs miss out on some really great role and sometimes they don't like the films or characters that they play. But it is a rare case in Bollywood when actors or actresses point it out in open. So, let's a dekko at some Bollywood celebs who openly dissed their films. Firstly, we have Ranbir Kapoor. The amazing and versatile actor once revealed that he regretted doing Roy co-starring Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, his fans had loved the film.