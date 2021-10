Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

The wedding season is just around the corner. We know it's now officially the most favourite time of the year not just for y'all but also for the celebs. And rumours mills from across the country are abuzz with the wedding reports of several celebrities from the entertainment world. It's not just Bollywood, but also the South film industry and TV world that have garnered the buzz. And the most talked-about couples is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The two are rumoured to be dating. Neither Vicky nor Katrina has confirmed anything about the wedding or their relationship. Now, a couple of days ago, reports stating that Vicky and Katrina are getting married surfaced. It is said that they are planning for a December wedding. And VicKat fans are pretty stoked about the news and awaiting the confirmation of the same.