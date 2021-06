Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Deepika Padukone

The Hindi film industry is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world. It has given work to loads of people from across the globe. People from across the country have tried and tested their luck in Bollywood and some have even ruled the roost in the industry with their acting chops. So, today, let’s have a dekko at some South Indian beauties who have been ruling Hindi cinema for a long time and continue to do so even now. From Sridevi to Deepika Padukone, we have 6 heroines who we love dearly for giving us amazing films and entertaining us. Firstly, we have Deepika Padukone who is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood right now. Though she was born in Denmark, the actress has been brought up in Bangalore.