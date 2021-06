Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan

We have had Khans ruling the roost in the showbiz for such a long time now. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and more, the Khan have been there, entertaining everyone with their films. And they are continuing to do so. But are you ready for the next generations of Khan? Here's a list of them who we can watch out for in the future. Some have already grabbed headlines for their work. So, without further ado, let's check out the list. First up we have, Shah Rukh Khan's kids - Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Suhana has been learning the ropes of acting and filmmaking. She has been a part of a theatre group in her school. Also, boy, she's growing up to be a runway model. Aryan Khan has already worked as a voice-over artist with his father, SRK in The Lion King. Fans had loved them both in the film. As for AbRam, the little one is busy stealing hearts with his cuteness.