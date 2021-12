Image credit: Instagram

Star kids and their popularity

Bollywood is one of the biggest movie-making industries in the world. Actresses and actors enjoy massive popularity not just in India but across the globe. They have a huge and dedicated fan base on social media as well. These days star kids have become a big topic of discussion. The newbies in town enjoy an impressive size fan-following as well. However, today, we will be talking about the star kids who didn't take up acting as a career but still are social media sensations. So, let's check out the list here: