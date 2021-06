Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood celebrities are back to vacationing. And boy, that makes us jealous and how! Well, let's like everyone else have a tour of different places in the stories of celebrities. Check out the list of Bollywood actors and actresses who are currently vacationing. Haseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu is currently having a blast with her sister, Shagun in Russia. The two sisters have been touristing around the country and dishing out travel goals for every girl and siblings out there.