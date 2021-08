Image credit: Instagram/ Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's latest photoshoot

Naagin actress Mouni Roy is one of the hottest actresses in the entertainment industry right now. She has been setting the internet ablaze on fire with her uber glamorous pictures. And the Brahmastra actress recently shared some topless pictures in a saree. The actress had draped a Bengali saree minus the blouse. And she looked Oh-so-HOT. Mouni Roy wore a green saree that had gold work across it and opted for Kashmiri Dehjoor earrings. It gave her the total desi look. Her bold photoshoot has raised several eyebrows and left fans gasping for breath.