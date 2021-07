Image credit: Instagram/ Aamna Sharif

Aamna dons another lehenga

Aama Sharif, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, has been acing her Instagram game and HOW! The actress can don any outfit and look HOT. A couple of days ago, Aamna Sharif had shared some amazing pictures on her gram in which she was seen wearing a shimmery lehenga. The Aloo Chaat actress looks resplendent in the outfit and Aamna is at it again. The Ek Villain actress is here to steal your hearts in a shimmery black lehenga. We gotta say, Aamna's ethnic and western collection is a dream wardrobe for every girl out there. Let's check out Aamna Sharif's latest pictures here: Look at her, flaunting that toned back. It's the most common posture for every Instagrammer right now. But none can ace it like Aamna.