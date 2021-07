Image credit: Instagram/ Aamna Sharif

Aamna raises temperature

Admit it, everyone loves it when a girl is decked in a traditional outfit. There's nothing that makes a woman look HOTTER than a stylish lehenga choli or a saree. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Komolika Aamna Sharif has dropped the bomb on social media. The actress shared some HOT pictures on her gram in the glitteriest outfit ever. She wore a sequined choli and a lehenga in a dark taupe colour. The Kahiin Toh Hoga actress was seen flaunting her toned back in the pictures. Watch the pictures at your own risk as Aamna Sharif is here to steal hearts again!!