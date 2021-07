Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Rahul and Disha steal a date

It's just a couple of days for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding now. For those not in the know, Rahul and Disha will tie the knot on 16th July. The two love birds were spotted in the city early morning. It seems like the two stole a quick breakfast date amidst the shaadi preparations.