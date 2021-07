Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Hola friends, tis Friday today, 29th July, which means it’s time to update y’all on the list of celebrities who were trolled this past week. Just like every time, we have a mix of celebrities from Bollywood and the TV industry. So, without further ado, let’s check them out here: First up, we have Ayushmann Khurrana. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor has been trolled incessantly for his style of acting and more. A teaser of Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch 2 was dropped on Monday in which the actor addressed a few trolls who dropped nasty comments on his posts. From being written off after his films flopped to being called ‘a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag’ and more; Ayushmann’s responses to these comments will win your heart. On being written off, Ayushmann said, “Meri pehli film ke baad teen back-to-back flops ho gayi thi. Logon ne mujhe write off kar diya tha ki iska kuch nahi ho sakta. Actor banna aapke haath mein hai, star banna destiny hai (After my first film, I had three back-to-back flops. People wrote me off and said that I would amount to nothing. Being an actor is in your hands but being a star is destiny).” And when a troll called him a chihuahua, he said, “As long as the lady is hot, ayushmaan bhava.” We love his spirit.