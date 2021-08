Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest

When Tejasswi Prakash turned Devsena

Baahubali is one of the most popular film franchises in the world. It is one of a kind visual spectacle brought alive on the silver screens. Helmed by none other than the amazing filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Baahubali starred stars such as Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Adivi Sesh, Nassar to name a few. Now, there have been quite a few recreations of the cast and movie on various TV shows including The Kapil Sharma Show, Dance Plus, Chala Hawa Yeu Day to name a few. And now, it was recently recreated on Zee Comedy Factory. And Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash was seen stepping into the role of Devsena. Zee Comedy Factory began just last weekend and Tejasswi’s look from the show is going viral on social media as you read this. We couldn’t help but boggle over her resemblance to the OG devsena aka Anushka Shetty. Let’s check out Tejasswi’s pictures here: