Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Disha Parmar

Newly married Disha Parmar is getting trolled for not wearing sindoor or mangalsutra, quite often, these days. Just last week netizens had called her out when she made an appearance in Rahul's live Instagram session. This time around, she was trolled for not applying sindoor. Disha Parmar had shared some pictures in a saree. She had her chura on and mangalsutra as well. However, the actress decided to opted-out of applying sindoor. When she saw all those comments on her post, she slammed them asking why they were getting all worked up if her husband or her in-laws don't have an issue with it.