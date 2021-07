Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, Made In China, Gold, London Confidential, Instagram,

Mouni Roy who will be next seen in Brahmastra has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle lately. And each of her posts are bolder and HOTTER than the previous posts. So, let's check out her latest Instagram pictures that are going viral. Trust Mouni Roy to give some never-seen-before postures. Here's the actress trying her hand at posing while grooving to Chhod do aanchal. Teehee.