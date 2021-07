Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy spotted at the airport

The original Naagin aka Mouni Roy was spotted at the airport today. Mouni Roy had been out of the country for a long time. She seems to have returned to the country recently. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress was seen at the Mumbai airport. She looked quite chic in her latest airport outing.