When Virushka became a thing

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met when they shot for a haircare brand's TVC. And for a while, there were reports of the two of them bonding, and getting along like a house on fire. Eventually, the two started dating. However, they kept it all a very private affair. Yes, for a really long time they kept their relationship private and away from media galore. However, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn't hide it for long and had to accept that they were indeed dating. Thence started their spottings. Not just in the country but also abroad. Virat and Anushka were painting every town red with their love. Let's have a dekko at some pictures from the time when they were dating. This is where it all began, the Virushka love story.