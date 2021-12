Image credit: Instagram

Palak Tiwari's HOT photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has already taken over the music world with her hit Bijlee Bijlee song. Everyone is hooked to the Hardy Sandhu crooned peppy dance track that marks Palak's music video debut. The actress-in-making has been grabbing headlines for her hot and bold pictures alongside her debut movie. Both Shweta and Palak have been taking over Instagram with their power moves and cute reels on Bijlee Bijlee. But move over it now, as Palak is here to steal your hearts with her vintage photoshoot.