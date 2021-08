Image credit: Instagram/ Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget's HOT avatar

Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget set social media on fire with some uber gorgeous pictures. The actress shot for a magazine, and her dual personas, desi and sexy, looks so different that you'd fall in love with her evermore. The Dill Mill Gaye actress who usually is not that frequent, a social media user took social media by storm by sharing some HOT and beautiful pictures. Let's have a dekko at her pictures here: She wore a co-ord set that she paired with a sheer cape, all magenta. Jennifer Winget looked nothing like her on-screen persona of the demure girl-next-door, Zoya or Kumud. She looks a lot like Maya here from Beyhadh, don't you think?