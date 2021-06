Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Kangana Ranaut trolled for slamming Ayushmann and Vikrant

Hola friends, we are back with our weekly wrap up section of the list of celebs who were trolled in this week. This week we had an interesting mix of celebs from the film and television industry that were trolled for various reasons. But then again, do trolls ever need a reason? They can find a reason in everything. So, without further ado, let's see who all were trolled this week. Firstly, we shall talk about Kangana Ranaut. The actress' Twitter handle has been banned so, Kangana has become quite active on Instagram. Elsewhere, just last week, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announced their wedding. Since Yami hails from Himachal just like the Vicky Donor actress, Kangana had called out celebrities like Ayushmann Khuranna and Vikrant Massey who took a harmless jibe at Yami's bridal avatar in a red saree. Kangana replied to Ayushmann's comment. The context of the paragraph she replied with was undecipherable for many and she was slammed for the same with people asking, ‘aakhir kehna kya chahte ho?’. On the other hand, she called Vikrant Massey a cockroach which did not sit well with the actor's fans and admirers and people in general. She was yet again slammed by many. Vikrant had called Yami a pure and pious version of Radhe Maa which, apparently Kangana did not like.