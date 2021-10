Image credit: Google.com

Dirty secrets of Bollywood

The entertainment industry is a vast industry. Sure, it has all the glitz, glamour, money and fame, that one may want. However, it is not without its dark secrets. Nepotism has been a hot topic for a long time now. And a lot of ascertained its existence in the film industry over the years. You may also have heard about celebs getting replaced for various reasons such as the director/actor/actress wanted their favourites or partners to be in the project. Well, several such rumours keep floating around every now and then. A handful of industry folks have opened up on the dirty secrets and exposed them out in the media. Let's gave a dekko at 9 such actresses here: