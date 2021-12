Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is the biggest name to have grabbed headlines in the Bollywood news for the last couple of weeks. She has been making headlines for her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. It is said that Katrina and Vicky are going to tie the knot in Rajasthan from 7 to 12 December. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet. However, updates on the wedding are frequently coming up. We had reached out to Katrina who had denied that she is getting married. She had said that she has been wondering why her wedding rumours have been surfacing for years. Katrina and Vicky both have remained tight-lipped about their wedding.