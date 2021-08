Image credit: Instagram/ FHM/ Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's tons of photoshoots

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy is one helluva beauty. She has been truly a fashion inspiration and a fitness enthusiast for all the girls out there. The actress has been shooting for various magazines and setting the internet on fire with her super HOT pictures. Here are some of the pictures that we came across, and we thought of sharing with y'all. Mouni turned a seductress in this photoshoot. Beware, she might steal your hearts.