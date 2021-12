Image credit: Instagram

Ankita Lokhande's bridal pics

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on 14th December. It was a grand wedding held in Mumbai with all the pre-wedding functions. Just a couple of days ago, Ankita had shared pictures of her Haldi ceremony. And now, the Manikarnika actress has shared pictures of her wedding look. And boy, they are ROYALTY all the way. She will mesmerize y'all with her gorgeous beauty. Let's check out her gorgeous pictures here: