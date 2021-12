Image credit: Instagram/ AruDeep

Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal wedding pic edit

A couple of days ago, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal grabbed headlines for their alleged breakup. It so happened that Arunita backed off from acting in the music video series that she and Pawandeep had signed up for Octopus entertainment. And that led AruDeep fans to believe that their equation had gone kaput. However, that's not the case. Pawandeep and Arunita continue to remain friends. AruDeep shippers are so crazy that following the rumours that they edited Pawan and Arunita's pictures as a married couple. We wonder how Pawandeep and Arunita will react to this pic.