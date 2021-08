Image credit: Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Sure, Bollywood gives you a name, fame, work and wings to fly. However, just like there are downsides to everything, the Hindi film industry, too, has some negativities. A lot of celebrities have opened up on the downsides of being a part of Bollywood. And one of the things is casting couch. So, today, let's have a dekko at the celebrities who have opened up on facing the ordeal in the industry and how they dealt with it. First up, we have Ranveer Singh. The Cirkus actor had revealed that when he started out in the industry, he had to face the casting couch. In an interview with NDTV, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor revealed that once a casting director had invited him to his home in Andheri. Without even looking at his portfolio, he was made the offer to take and touch and be open. Ranveer had politely turned down the offer. Later he got to know that the casting director had made similar propositions to other struggling actors as well.