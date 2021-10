Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was called out for his TVC ad for Ceat Tyres which talked about the Hindu festival Diwali. In the ad, we saw Aamir asking people to burst crackers in the building and not on the road as they are meant for vehicles and not crackers. Karnataka BJP MP had written to the MD and CEO of Ceat Tyres claiming that it was creating unrest amongst the Hindus. He cited that when the Muslim community reads Namaz on the roads or read Azan on the mic, beyond the permissible limit it is not called out. Furthermore, he said that some Anti-Hindu heroes have hurt the sentiments of Hindus while keeping mum about the wrongdoings of their community. Aamir Khan was brutally trolled for his words in the TVC.