Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

The wedding season is continuing in the country. Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain and more. And it was all glitz and glamour. A couple of days ago, we had conducted a poll asking y'all as to whose Bridal looks had you liked the most. Apart from Katrina, Ankita, we had beauties such as Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa Paul, Anushka Ranjan and Rhea Kapoor as well. And today, we are declaring the results. Let's find out which bridal avatar impressed fans the most. The Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot actress has topped the poll with a whopping 52%. Katrina wore a Sabyasachi lehenga and a classic red one at that.