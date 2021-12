Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding

For the last couple of months, B-Town and rather the entertainment industry was filled with reports, rumours, updates, gossip about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The two love birds finally tied the knot at Six Sense Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in presence of close friends and family members. And after the wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been sharing some amazing candid pictures of themselves and from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. And we have some mushy candid pictures compiled from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that will imprint their love on your hearts. They are head over heels in love with each other and THESE gems of the pictures are proof of the same. The way Vicky and Katrina have been holding hands all the time is so cute.