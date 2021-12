Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities kickstart from today at Six Senses Barwara. The couple’s Sangeet will happen today evening and the bride, groom, their families and friends reached the wedding venue on Monday evening. Now, we learn that at least 10 Bollywood biggies will be attending the grand wedding. According to our sources, at least 10 rooms at Jaipur’s The Oberoi Rajvilas are booked for them since December 6. However, the celebs haven’t arrived as yet and are expected to land today. Here’s are all the guests that will be gracing VicKat’s wedding.