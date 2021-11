Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Silly judgements

But ever wondered why? Why are Anushka and Virat hiding their little daughter? We hear that the two do not want to subject their little one to all the media and fans attention, judgements and public scrutiny. As it is, whatever they do or say has been judged they have been attacked by trolls as well. Though Virushka know how to stay positive amid criticism, they do not want people to make Vamika a topic of discussion – Vamika was wearing this, Vamika looks like Virat, Vamika is Anushka’s copy and all the silly things that other star kids are already subjected to.