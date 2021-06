Image credit: Google.com

Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's film career was destroyed and this saga began when he was dating Aishwarya Rai. According to the reports, Salman Khan would call them and harass them. Vivek went to the media and Aishwarya refused to take sides. It was when Salman made sure Vivek did not get any work in the future.