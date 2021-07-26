Image credit: Instagram

The perfect proposal!

Sharing a picture from their special day, Robert shared a picture that had Mia flaunting her engagement ring. In the caption, he described how he proposed to her. We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much. Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen, He wrote.