Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay

The Master actor always enthralls everyone with his performances. The actor will soon be debuting in Tollywood with the upcoming Telugu film which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju will be producing it. According to the recent reports Dil Raju is paying Rs. 100 crore to get Vijay onboard for the project for the untitled Telugu film. As per reports, Dil Raju has already paid Vijay a token advance of Rs 10 crores and the remaining amount will be paid once the project hits the floors. son and wife, namely, Shobha, Sanjay and Sangeeta.