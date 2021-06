Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Actors Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were seen together in The Notebook and their chemistry made us believe in true love. Ryan and Rachel were able to set the stage on fire with their chemistry, but off-screen they just could not get along. According to the reports, Ryan even asked his filmmaker to replace Rachel in the film. The director had sent these actors for therapy after which the two fell in love with each other before calling off their romance.