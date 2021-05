Take cues from the divas

In summer, one should prefer comfortable and loose clothes. Here is a list of glamorous divas who have inspired us to wear loose comfy dresses this summer and take your fashion quotient a notch higher. Right from Kangana Ranaut, Anita Hassanandani, Anushka Sharma and other actresses have styled their simple-looking dresses and gave them a glam look. Take cues from them as these hotties have carried the outfit exceptionally well.