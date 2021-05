Deepika Padukone

One of the most popular B-town actress Deepika Padukone owns a swanky car that fits her stature. She has a Mercedes Maybach S500 which cost her Rs 1.67 crore. The car is powered by a 4.7-liter engine that produces 453 Bhp power. Apart from Mercedes-Maybach S500, Deepika also owns Audi Q7, Audi A8 L, Mini Cooper convertible, and the BMW 5-Series sedan.