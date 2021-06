Take a look at the fashion trends that went viral!

Bollywood has always inspired fashion trends in several ways. Be it Mughal-E-Azam's Anarkali-style dress to Salman Khan's Tere Naam haircut, Bollywood celebs have started various trends that have taken the youth by storm. Bollywood films have a major impact on the minds of the people and cinema is a reflection of reality. Here is a list of fashion trends inspired by Bollywood.